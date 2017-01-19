Failure of the Best?

Jumping into the unknown

For all its flaws, Newsvine seems to still offer the best user experience for online forums. Sure, the nation concept rubs many old timers wrong but that could have been managed with a few tweaks ( on the month of the nation launch —February, 2013— I authored a piece on Nations: The Nation User Experience that offered suggestions from the perspective of a software designer and power user ).

Even though Newsvine, for whatever reason, largely ignored its community of authors, seeders and commenters, the technical product offers presentation and functionality that far exceeds anything I have seen by way of competition.

So when we see signs (as we do now) that Newsvine (the forum) is falling apart, one wonders how it is possible to be armed with arguably the best technical product on the market yet fail to even maintain a viable business offering. One might liken this to a Corvette driver losing a street race to a Chevrolet Sonic.

Question of the Day

What business practices have caused Newsvine to not be the Gold standard of online forums?