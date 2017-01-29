Responding to National Geographic's "Gender Revolution"

From the article:

Our culture is trying to erase, ignore, or downplay the differences between male and female. They would have us believe men and women are basically the same, an opinion not supported by science. But the Bible is clear: God created two genders, male and female. Under the Old Testament Law it was even considered an abomination for a man to wear women’s clothing or a woman to wear man’s clothing (Deuteronomy 22:5)—there was to be a visible distinction.