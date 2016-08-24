"Thank God for Dead Soldiers"

Plausibly one might better understand the mindset of radical Islamic terrorists by observing the reasoning of radical Christians. The Westboro Baptist Church does not engage in physical terrorism but they certainly illustrate what happens when one foregoes all critical thinking and submits to a literal (and ugly) interpretation of a 'holy' book.

(Hint: the title of this article appears in this clip)

The first video is Margie Phelps (daughter of WBC founder Fred Phelps). She starts off calm but ends up showing her stripes.

Margie Phelps, Daughter and lawyer for the pastor of Westboro Baptist Cult gloats over the attention they are getting from winning the free speech case at the supreme court. Watch on YouTube

To deeply appreciate the contemptible mindset of the WBC church here is a video by Thunderf00t who attempted to have a civil discussion on site at the WBC. It starts off gentle and gets increasingly despicable. It is testimony to the patience of Thunderf00t to deal with the hateful, pompous insults from Margie Phelps as she reveals the sickening core of the WBC.

Thunderf00t states: "I had hoped to try and keep it all on a civilized, clear and logical level, but it became almost instantly obvious that this was a lost cause." Watch on YouTube

What is most depressing is that unlike many (profit seeking) evangelists, these people seem to truly believe what they preach.