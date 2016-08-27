Analysis of a Biblical Argument

Is this Persuasive?

A remarkable argument published on AiG's website entitled "Isn’t the God of the Old Testament Harsh, Brutal, and Downright Evil?" posits that the God of the OT is simply misinterpreted and is not harsh, brutal or evil. The reasoning, however, seems ... no nice way to say it ... awful. So awful, in fact, one must wonder who would be persuaded by it?

Here are the points of the argument:

§ 1. "Often people ask how God could sentence all of mankind to die because of Adam and Eve’s sin."

It was okay for God to consider all of humanity for all of time to be sinful because:

"Most people fail to realize, however, that all mankind sinned in Adam as we were in the body of our ancestor when he sinned."

God, the creator of all mankind, decided to punish Adam, Eve and all descendants because the seed of the next generation was already in Adam. God apparently was unwilling to fix this problem by cleansing this seed. Instead all homo sapiens must suffer the punishment for this original sin and God must later sacrifice His Jesus hypostasis to be tortured and killed by His own creations so that He could finally forgive (partly) the original sin and grant His creatures everlasting life.

By the way, the reasoning continues with:

"On top of this, the first man and woman should have died right then, but God is patient and gave them a “grace period,” covering their sin by sacrificing animals (when He made coats of skins in Genesis 3:21) in their place; sin is punishable by death, so something had to die."

The loving God of the OT determined that 'something had to die' so innocent, naive animals were killed as proxies. The killing accomplished something ... apparently. Maybe this omniscient God should have killed Adam and Eve and started over rather than dooming countless billions of descendants to bear the burden of original sin.

§ 2. "God is often attacked for killing “all the innocent people, and even children,” in the Flood."

God killed the children because:

"If the earth was filled with violence and evil, it makes one wonder how many children were still alive anyway. After all, in today’s culture, where evil has a foothold, it is children that seem to bear the brunt of much violence (e.g., hundreds of millions of abortions)."

Basically there really were not that many children around at the time so ... no big deal. But it gets worse:

"Even if there were some children left, God provided the Ark. Why did the parents of those children refuse to let them board? Why did they insist on putting their children in harm’s way? If anyone is to blame, it is the parents and guardians who stopped them from coming to the Ark."

All the world's children were given a ticket for the ark but their evil parents did not let them board. So really it is not God's fault that these children perished in His flood.

§ 3. "In Genesis 18:20–33, the Lord revealed to Abraham that Sodom and Gomorrah had sinned exceedingly. "

Sin means death so God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah - including the children. The justification:

"Were there children in Sodom and Gomorrah? The Bible doesn’t reveal any, and homosexual behavior was rampant, so there may not have been many, if any, children. Since God made it clear that not even 10 people were righteous in the city, then even the children (if any) were being extremely sinful."

The city may not have had any children because of rampant homosexual behavior. But if there were children, we fall back to the ark justification:

"But like all these situations, if the children and/or the parents/guardians refused to let them have salvation and righteous teachings, whose fault is it? It is not the fault of God, who did provide a way, but the fault of those who suppressed the truth."

The loving God of the OT did not try to work with (instruct) his creations. He just waited until their sins crossed a threshold and then destroyed them.

§ 4. "God used Moses and Aaron (Exodus 5–15) to judge the Egyptians for the wickedness they were inflicting on the Israelites through harsh slavery (Exodus 1:8–14), murdering their children (Exodus 1:22), and so on."

The punishment from God was:

"God struck the land with many plagues and disasters because Pharaoh continued to sin and the nation of Egypt followed after him in sin. It culminated with the death of the firstborn in Egypt, even though this judgment could easily have been averted had Pharaoh listened and released the Israelites from their oppression—the blood is on Pharaoh’s head."

The murder of children (arguably the most innocent of human beings) seems to be acceptable to the author. It is not God's fault (even though God could have simply killed the Pharaoh since He was intervening in the situation anyway and clearly was not allowing free will).

§ 5. "With the Canaanites, God used the Israelites to enact His judgment under Joshua’s leadership."

Conveniently, God seems to always have human beings carry out his wishes. Apparently lots of sinning was going on so people had to die:

"When Joshua entered the land of Canaan, the Amorites’ sin had reached its full measure and it was time for judgment."

And again we have the element of children explained:

"But one can’t neglect that children sin, too. As previously pointed out, today there are kids killing kids, kids thieving, kids raping, and so on. So the innocence of children is a farce. In fact, if they were sacrificing their children, then how many children were alive when Joshua entered the Promised Land anyway?"

No, this is not satire.

§ 6. "Do you really believe a loving God would send people to an eternal hell?”

Apparently the answer is yes:

"The response is: only if they sin! And the fact is, all have sinned, all fall short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23)."

Followed by:

"In both the Old and New Testaments, people had the opportunity to get back to a right relationship with Him by repenting, asking forgiveness of their sin, and receiving Christ as their Lord and Savior."

If only God had offered that deal to Adam and Eve ...

It is Good to be Skeptical

People criticize skeptics for not simply accepting the Bible as true simply because fellow human beings claim it is true. But how can anyone accept these explanations? This is an article published on a website that caters to Young Earth Creationists. There are about 40 million of them in the USA. The entity behind the website, Answers In Genesis, is a multi-million dollar enterprise. This article is not some private blog; this content passes the quality reviews of AiG - it is published by AiG. These folks seriously stand by this reasoning.

Apparently they are confident their intended audience will buy this nonsense. One wonders how.