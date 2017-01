Note that this debate is not about science proving there is no God. There is no such proof. Rather it is about whether scientific findings imply that God is improbable.

Basically the debate considers the question:

'Does contemporary scientific knowledge imply that God is very unlikely?'.

( Further, the affirmative defines 'God' as the sentient creator of the universe. Unfortunately the negative defines 'God' as the Christian God. Just keep that in mind. )