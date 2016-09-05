Is Christianity a Religion of Peace?

A common question today is if Islam is a religion of peace. One presumes most people understand that both Christianity and Islam are categories consisting of many disagreeing denominations.

It has been claimed that the question Is Islam a Religion of Peace? is bogus because the question presumes Islam monolithic. Even if stated upfront that Islam contains many varied denominations, the question still (per the claimant) should not be asked.

The claimant categorically rejects the use of any abstraction and demands that one must analyze the various nuances of the denominations to answer the question. (Note: this implies that the question might just have different answers based upon the denomination.)

Given Christianity is more diverse (thousands of denominations) than Islam and has been discussed in the abstract (Christianity as a whole) for centuries, it is odd that Islam cannot be similarly discussed or debated.

Why is it that Christianity can and has been discussed in the abstract for centuries and Islam cannot be similarly discussed?