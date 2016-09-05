Extremists Who Radicalize

Maajid Nawaz, Founding Chairman of Quilliam, spoke to Channel 4 News on Anjem Choudary's conviction. Quilliam is the world's first counter-extremism think tank set up to address the unique challenges of citizenship, identity, and belonging in a globalised world. Quilliam stands for religious freedom, equality, human rights and democracy. Watch on YouTube

The Problem

One of the more outspoken extremists in the U.K. is Anjem Choudary - a Muslim cleric who calls for worldwide imposition of Sharia law including stonings, amputations and a death sentence for apostates†. Beyond that, Choudary routinely justifies actions of terrorist organizations and actively radicalizes others to the point where they join terrorist organizations.

After 20 years of radicalization (exploiting the freedoms of multiculturalism in the U.K.) Choudary has finally been put behind bars. However, the seeds he planted continue to bear fruit. Somehow radicals like Choudary are able to persuade others to his point of view and like a cancer this spreads through our societies.

The attached video is an interview where two individuals representing the greater Islamic community discuss the problems of radicalization and the position of the Islamic community on same.

To get a glimpse of Anjem Choudary's views watch this debate:

Maajid Nawaz debates with Anjum Choudary. Watch on YouTube

... or even the first few minutes of this one (although the entire debate is quite informative):

Topical debate with Nicky Campbell at in York. Taking part are: Ann Cryer, Labour MP for Keighley; Douglas Murray, Director of the Centre for Social Cohesion; Majid Nawaz, Director of the Quilliam Foundation; and paralympic athlete Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson. Watch on YouTube

The Solution

The question for discussion is what to do about a relatively few radicals who can be so effective in radicalizing others. How can Muslims and non-Muslims most effectively work together to counter radicalization and thus inhibit the supply lines of terrorist organizations?

† apostate = A person who renounces a religious or political belief or principle.