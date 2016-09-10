Why Young People Are Leaving Christianity

"Through this research we were attempting to answer the question of why two thirds of young people are leaving the church when they go to college. What’s happening?"

Kids are leaving the church when they are free from parental influence and are busy learning in institutes of higher learning. Not sure why this is such a mystery.

"Research shows that many of these questions are related to Genesis and scientific issues such as evolution, long ages (millions of years), dinosaurs, and Noah’s Ark. These young people are not getting solid answers from church leaders and parents but, sadly, are often told they can believe in the big bang, millions of years, and evolution; they’re then admonished to reinterpret or ignore Genesis while being told to “trust in Jesus!” These young people recognize the inconsistency of reinterpreting the first book of the Bible and yet being expected to trust the other books that talk about Christ. If we can doubt and reinterpret Genesis, where do we stop doubting and reinterpreting?"

Indeed. Evolution and other findings of science do not work well with a literal interpretation of the Bible.

"Startlingly, 49% of those who call themselves religiously raised said a “lack of belief” led them to move away from religion. "

Instead of 'startlingly' I think my word would be 'expectedly'.

"What was the word that many of the respondents used to explain their lack of belief? Science! Others used phrases like “common sense,” “logic,” or a “lack of evidence.”

I just am not seeing the problem.