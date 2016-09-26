Why Don't I Criticize Israel?

With typical clarity, Sam Harris offers his perspective on the ancient conflicts between Judaism and Islam and of the imbued cultural and political factors at play today as seen in the Israeli / Palestinian conflicts.

A key point made by Sam Harris (in his podcast) is a perspective on intent. That is, what is the ultimate goal of Israel and what is the ultimate goal of Palestine?

Intent of Israel

What would the Jews do to the Palestinians if they could do anything they wanted? Well, we know the answer to that question, because they can do more or less anything they want. The Israeli army could kill everyone in Gaza tomorrow. So what does that mean? Well, it means that, when they drop a bomb on a beach and kill four Palestinian children, as happened last week, this is almost certainly an accident. They’re not targeting children. They could target as many children as they want. Every time a Palestinian child dies, Israel edges ever closer to becoming an international pariah. So the Israelis take great pains not to kill children and other noncombatants. [Note: The word “so” in the previous sentence was regrettable and misleading. I didn’t mean to suggest that safeguarding its reputation abroad would be the only (or even primary) reason for Israel to avoid killing children. However, the point stands: Even if you want to attribute the basest motives to Israel, it is clearly in her self-interest not to kill Palestinian children.]

Intent of Palestine