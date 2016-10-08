Was There Really a Noah's Ark & Flood?

"Noah’s Ark and the great Flood are taken as “fairy tales” by most Christians today. "

That is encouraging.

"The biblical Ark is one of the largest wooden ships of all time—a mid-sized cargo ship by today’s standards."

Actually it is bigger than any known wooden ship that made it to water.

"The physical strength and mental processes of men in Noah’s day was at least as great (quite likely even superior) to our own."

We are getting weaker and dumber ...

"In reality, when God created Adam, he was perfect. Today, the individual human intellect has suffered from 6,000 years of sin and decay."

Pay no attention to the fact that we are unlocking the secrets of particle physics and have made amazing technological advances. Sin is eating away at our intelligence. (I think the authors should speak for themselves.)

"Therefore, it is clear that dinosaurs (being land animals) were made with man."

Sure, pile on more silliness - dinosaurs and human beings coexisted. Just like in the Flintstones.