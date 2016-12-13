The Religiosity Scale

Richard Dawkins, in his book "The God Delusion", produced a seven point scale of religiosity shown per Wikipedia:
- Strong theist. 100 per cent probability of God. In the words of C.G. Jung: "I do not believe, I know."
- De facto theist. Very high probability but short of 100 per cent. "I don't know for certain, but I strongly believe in God and live my life on the assumption that he is there."
- Leaning towards theism. Higher than 50 per cent but not very high. "I am very uncertain, but I am inclined to believe in God."
- Completely impartial. Exactly 50 per cent. "God's existence and non-existence are exactly equiprobable."
- Leaning towards atheism. Lower than 50 per cent but not very low. "I do not know whether God exists but I'm inclined to be skeptical."
- De facto atheist. Very low probability, but short of zero. "I don't know for certain but I think God is very improbable, and I live my life on the assumption that he is not there."
- Strong atheist. "I know there is no God, with the same conviction as Jung knows there is one."
This is not a new idea, but Dawkins presents a simple 7 point linear scale that blends (a)gnosticism with (a)theism. The extremes represent the gnostics - those who are certain they are right and refuse to consider the possibility they might be wrong. The center position @4 represents an individual who is truly without opinion. This is the pure agnostic who does not believe in a god but would not be surprised if one did exist.
Where do you stand and why?