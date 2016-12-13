The Religiosity Scale

Richard Dawkins, in his book "The God Delusion", produced a seven point scale of religiosity shown per Wikipedia:

Strong theist. 100 per cent probability of God. In the words of C.G. Jung: "I do not believe, I know." De facto theist. Very high probability but short of 100 per cent. "I don't know for certain, but I strongly believe in God and live my life on the assumption that he is there." Leaning towards theism. Higher than 50 per cent but not very high. "I am very uncertain, but I am inclined to believe in God." Completely impartial. Exactly 50 per cent. "God's existence and non-existence are exactly equiprobable." Leaning towards atheism. Lower than 50 per cent but not very low. "I do not know whether God exists but I'm inclined to be skeptical." De facto atheist. Very low probability, but short of zero. "I don't know for certain but I think God is very improbable, and I live my life on the assumption that he is not there." Strong atheist. "I know there is no God, with the same conviction as Jung knows there is one."

This is not a new idea, but Dawkins presents a simple 7 point linear scale that blends (a)gnosticism with (a)theism. The extremes represent the gnostics - those who are certain they are right and refuse to consider the possibility they might be wrong. The center position @4 represents an individual who is truly without opinion. This is the pure agnostic who does not believe in a god but would not be surprised if one did exist.

Where do you stand and why?