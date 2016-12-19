" Nation Admins are expected to be the moderators of the content contained in their Nations and are charged with keeping comment threads on-topic and free from offensive or otherwise inappropriate comments. "

Have the Rules 'Evolved'?

What are the current rules for deleting comments?

My understanding is that an admin can block someone for almost any reason but that deletes were to be done impartially using the CoH as the guide. That is, one does not delete a comment unless it violates the CoH to the point where it should be deleted. This is subjective of course, but generally the comment's infraction would be more than a mere technicality. Critically, one is to not delete comments for personal, vindictive reasons.

Is that correct?

Informal Convention

Beyond Newsvine written rules, it seems we have an informal convention that most of us follow. Before deleting a comment we would, as admins, instruct the viner to refrain from whatever infraction took place. If the viner did not heed the warning then a delete might follow. For egregious infractions (e.g. blatant personal attack, death-wishing, ...) the comment is deleted immediately and the viner is sternly admonished.

Official Wording in the CoH

CoH 4(b) is still posted as follows:

If a comment contains a personal attack or other gross Code of Honor or User Agreement violation, it may be deleted by staff or Nation Admins - regardless of the quality or nature of the rest of the comment.

To me that means that a comment can be deleted by an admin IF it contains a personal attack OR it grossly violates the CoH or UA.

Implicitly that means an admin should not delete a comment unless the above conditions are met.

Am I misinterpreting this language?

Anyone have any updates (or corrections)? Are deletes still to be done only to enforce the CoH or has that changed?

Based upon commentary from Dave, a nation admin has the right to delete any comment that violates the nation bylaws. Accordingly, the rule in effect might be stated with the following language (modification of CoH 4(b):

§ 4(b)

If a comment violates the bylaws of the host nation or contains a personal attack or other gross Code of Honor or User Agreement violation, it may be deleted by staff or Nation Admins - regardless of the quality or nature of the rest of the comment.

The only difference in language is the newly inserted phrase "violates the bylaws of the host nation". This allows a nation to make rules that are more restrictive than the CoH and delete whenever those rules are violated. The difference in meaning and impact is substantial since each viner must read the nation bylaws to understand the rules they must follow to avoid deletion.