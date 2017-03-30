Based upon a recent conversation it seems appropriate to open a discussion on re-regs.

My understanding is that when we suspect a re-reg, we are to contact Newsvine. They will, at least they did in the past, investigate the claim (using the tools at their disposal) and then take action once they have verified that the individual is indeed a re-reg. The action they take is to ban the re-reg.

Is this not a well-understood process? We all know that administrators (vs. the moderators) cannot ban a viner - they can only take actions within their individual nations (block or delete). Plus, administrators have no access to moderator tools and cannot verify the truth of the re-reg claim.

Unless the process has changed, when one suspects another viner of being a re-reg I believe Newsvine want us to:

Do not publicly accuse the suspected viner of being a re-reg Do not ask admins of nations or other viners to take action on a suspected re-reg Do contact Newsvine and provide evidence of the suspected re-reg Newsvine will verify the claim (using tools at its disposal) and take action if true The action is a ban. A ban stops the re-reg from participating in all nations in one moderator action.

Has this process changed?