Given a number of testimonials from credible viners it seems moderation on Newsvine no longer exists. If this is true, then there are no rules. Accordingly, here is a suggestion for handling troublemakers that itself violates the CoH and various rules stated by past moderators but might help the Newsvine community deal with trolls.

Let's use the Administration Nation as a forum for outing troublemakers. The AN could post a monthly article (much like the ban list) that allows viners to post comments with actual quotes (and links back to the source) from troublemakers. This would expose the actual words by the troublemaker for public scrutiny. Not only would this make the community aware of disruptive influences but it would encourage admins to act on these individuals. Nations that routinely have unaddressed troublemaker quotes appear would become known as nations to avoid.

The above violates Newsvine rules by calling out viners and engaging in cross-nation cut&paste. But if there are no rules there are no rules. And sans moderation we are justified in taking action to protect the community. The key item in this suggestion is that we all must quote the actual words of the troublemaker. We should not use this forum to bad mouth others, spin, fabricate, etc. - just to expose in one spot the actual words written by the troublemaker with a link back to the source for context.

Could this be an effective tool for the Newsvine community?