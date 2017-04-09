Moderator Sightings

Since Dave's departure, Newsvine has operated without a visible moderator. For a while, an individual known as Alamin was taking moderator actions. Alamin quickly moved to stealth activity (actions without comments) but now seems to have left the building.
Hypothesis:
Newsvine has no active moderator.
If anyone has evidence of moderator activity over the past few weeks please post it.
Note: OneFan created a discussion on this topic March 31st. Almost no activity, probably because few people knew about it.