Moderator Sightings

Since Dave's departure, Newsvine has operated without a visible moderator. For a while, an individual known as Alamin was taking moderator actions. Alamin quickly moved to stealth activity (actions without comments) but now seems to have left the building.

Hypothesis:

Newsvine has no active moderator.

If anyone has evidence of moderator activity over the past few weeks please post it.

.___________.

Note: OneFan created a discussion on this topic March 31st. Almost no activity, probably because few people knew about it.