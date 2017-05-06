The Religion of Naturalism

Claim

The author makes the following claim:

Naturalism, or philosophical naturalism, is one of the most popular religions in the world today, ... Naturalism is known by other names: atheism, scientific materialism, and secular humanism. Atheists, secular humanists, and other advocates of naturalism will protest that their view is a religion, but would say it is the opposite of religion.

Argument

Okay, that should show clearly where this author is going. So here is the author's argument. Basically, he defines following the evidence to where it leads a 'belief'. That it is a 'belief' to not accept the presence of unevidenced supernatural phenomena:

So what are the beliefs of naturalism? The most fundamental belief from which all others flow is that nature or matter is all that exists. It has always existed or it came into existence from nothing. There is nothing outside or before nature, i.e., the material universe that is studied by modern science. There is no God and no supernatural. Although nature has not always existed in its present form, what we see today is the result of time and chance and the laws of nature working on matter. Miracles are not possible, because they would be a violation of the laws of nature. Non-material things such as hopes, plans, behaviors, languages, logical inferences, etc., exist, but they are the result of and determined by material causes.

So atheism —the lack of belief in a god— is now a belief.

This is actually a seed but the Newsvine seed function cannot handle this article so I am manually seeding. The seeded article is available at: https://answersingenesis.org/world-religions/religion-of-naturalism/