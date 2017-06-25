Newsvine

Solar Panels Grown On The Moon Could Power The Earth

Seeded by TiG View Original Article: Popular Science
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:54 AM
An interesting glimpse into a plausible future.

From the article:

"These solar panels would to build copies of themselves, autonomously, on the surface of the moon. Then they would enter Earth's orbit, collect the sun's energy, and wirelessly beam it to the ground."

"Plus, since the sunlight would be essentially continuous, space-based solar power doesn't require the development of large batteries to store the power--something that holds back ground-based solar power."

"With about 18 different "species" of factory machine, each one performing a simple task, such as producing screws or solar cells, it is theoretically possible to turn the moon into a self-sufficient solar cell factory."

